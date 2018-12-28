  • Man steals MPD officer's gun, car in Parkway Village

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars nearly a month after he stole an MPD officer's gun and car in Parkway Village. 

    According to a police report we obtained, MPD responded to a burglary call in the 2900 block of Estes Rd around 5:41 a.m. on Nov. 29. When officers got the scene the victim, who is an MPD officer, told police his vehicle was stolen and inside his vehicle was an MPD issued Sig Sauer .40 caliber handgun. 

    Almost a month later on Dec. 27 at approximately 2:05 a.m., officers observed a 2014 Nissan Maxima traveling northbound on Cooper at a high rate of speed. Officers watched as the car ran a red light at Cooper St and Central Ave. 

    A traffic stop was later made on Poplar Ave and officers noticed a suspect, later identified as Deonte Fletcher, pushing an item underneath the front passenger seat. 

    Fletcher was ordered out of the vehicle by officers and MPD found the stolen gun. 

    Fletcher was taken into custody and charged with Theft of Property $1000-$2500 and Unlawful Poss Weapon. He will face a judge Friday, Dec. 28. 

