MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man who they said stole a trailer and then tried to spray paint to hide it, police say.
According to police, the Shelby Forest Archery had its trailer stolen from their business. The arrest affidavit does not detail when it was taken.
On December 8, police say Clinton Daniels was caught painting over the decals and names at a car wash on the corner of Raleigh Lagrange and Sycamore View.
Daniels, after he was caught, admitted to stealing the trailer and everything which was inside had been put into a dumpster, police said.
The trailer was returned to the owner and the contents were retrieved from the trash.
Courts records said it will cost in the upwards of $1500 to strip the paint off the trailer.
