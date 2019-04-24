Man strangles roommate to death, police said

A man was arrested and placed behind bars for killing his roommate, police said.
Police were called to the 100 block of Utah Street for a man who had died.
According to court records, Robert Earl Jr. told police he was the roommate of the victim.
Earl also said he was the only person in the room while he died.
The Shelby County Medical Examiner said the victim died due to strangulation. His death was ruled a homicide.
Robert Earl Jr. was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.
While he was in custody, police said he admitted to 'physically assaulting leading to his death.'
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Attorney: Woman accused of killing Memphis pastor emotional in court, maintains innocence
- 'Justice will be beautiful if the suspects died!' MPD officer’s Facebook post prompts investigation
- Off-duty officer killed, other driver cited after deadly accident on I-55
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}