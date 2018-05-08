  • Man strikes woman with her car after stealing it on UofM Campus

    Updated:

    University of Memphis police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen in the South lot. 

    Trending stories:

    A safety alert from the university said the suspect took the woman's key's from her and then drove away in her 2005 Honda Accord. She was then struck by the vehicle. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the attack and will update you live on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man strikes woman with her car after stealing it on UofM Campus

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis store heavily damaged during overnight fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    MPD: Argument leads to man firing shots near car with 4 children inside

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385

  • Headline Goes Here

    Reports of armed man with vest walking down Poplar