Man strikes woman with her car after stealing it on UofM Campus

University of Memphis police are investigating after a woman's car was stolen in the South lot.
Trending stories:
- 2 dead, 4 others critical, after shooting near Crosstown Concourse
- Woman killed after getting out of car during argument on Hwy-385
- Teen stabbed with scissors after pulling student's dress up at Memphis school, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
A safety alert from the university said the suspect took the woman's key's from her and then drove away in her 2005 Honda Accord. She was then struck by the vehicle.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the attack and will update you live on-air and online with the latest information as it becomes available.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}