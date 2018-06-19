0 Man suing Memphis apartment building after contracting deadly disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apartment building in Memphis is being sued by a former tenant who claims the conditions inside made him sick.

Troy Darnell Fleming, 55, claims he contracted legionnaires disease last year from living at the Memphis Towers Apartments on Court Avenue.

"I am sitting here now and things are coming out of my air conditioner and they would not fix it," one resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Another former resident told FOX13 she had mold and water damage in her apartment, and had to be rushed to the hospital because of breathing problems.

Fleming’s attorney said his client “almost died” because of the disease he contracted in the apartment.

“Through our investigation we uncovered numerous problems out there," said Att. Howard Manis.

The lawsuit being filed against the building and its owner claims there were safety hazards – including "stagnant water, rampant mold, unsanitary drinking water to poor air quality."

Fleming had to be hospitalized for two weeks last June, Manis said. The lawsuit claims Fleming’s doctors told him to leave the apartment.

Management at the building issued a statement regarding the lawsuit:

This is the first instance we received notice of the allegations set forth in this complaint and Millennia Housing Management, Ltd. takes this matter very seriously. Millennia intends to fully investigate the allegations set forth in this complaint and timely respond in an appropriate manner. In the meantime, Millennia will cooperate with local public health officials to take all necessary action and continue working to provide high quality housing accommodations for its residents.

