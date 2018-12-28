  • Man taken by private vehicle following shooting in the Medical District

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the Medical District. 

    According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to Union Ave & S Pauline St around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting call.

    MFD told FOX13 the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One in critical condition, but has since been downgraded to non-critical condition. 

    All of Union Ave. was blocked off for sometime overnight as police investigated. 

    Police haven't released any info about suspect(s). 

    This is a developing story, so stay with FOX13 as we keep learning more info. 

