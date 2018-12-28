Man taken by private vehicle following shooting in the Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in the Medical District.
According to the Memphis Police Department, they responded to Union Ave & S Pauline St around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting call.
On 11/27 at 11:38 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at Union and Pauline. There was one male shooting victim. He was xported critical to ROH, but was later downgraded to non-critical.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 28, 2018
MFD told FOX13 the victim was taken by private vehicle to Regional One in critical condition, but has since been downgraded to non-critical condition.
All of Union Ave. was blocked off for sometime overnight as police investigated.
Police haven't released any info about suspect(s).
This is a developing story, so stay with FOX13 as we keep learning more info.
