Man taken to hospital after shooting near Parkway Village

Memphis police are investigating a shooting near Parkway Village.
MPD went to the 3500 block of Pearson Road around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. According to police, the victim arrived at his house, and the suspect got out of a car and walked up to him.
The two started fighting over the suspect's gun. The victim broke away from the fight and starting running. While he was trying to escape, he was shot in the forearm.
He was taken to Regional One , and is expected to be okay.
