Man taken to hospital in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured after a shooting in South Memphis Monday.
According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near Dudley Street and Grove.
MPD said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The suspect is possibly known to the victim, police said. Police described the suspect as a black man in a grey truck.
Police are currently investigating.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
