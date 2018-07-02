  • Man taken to hospital in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was critically injured after a shooting in South Memphis Monday. 

    According to Memphis police, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. near Dudley Street and Grove. 

    MPD said the victim, who has not yet been identified, was transported to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Trending stories:

    The suspect is possibly known to the victim, police said. Police described the suspect as a black man in a grey truck. 

    Police are currently investigating. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

    Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories