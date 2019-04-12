  • Man taken to Regional One after shooting in Frayser

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police and investigating a shooting in Frayser.

    Officers responded to the scene near James Rd. and Hollywood around 11:59 a.m. on Friday.

    One man was struck on the scene, he was taken to Regional One by private vehicle.

    The condition of the victim has not been released at this time.

    Police have one person detained.

    A nearby business owner told FOX13 he heard about ten gunshots during the shooting.

    This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

