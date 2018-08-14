Man tells FOX13 he lived in Aretha Franklin's Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Aretha Franklin’s Memphis home sits abandoned on Lucy Avenue in South Memphis.
People say it more of an eyesore than an asset in the artist’s old neighborhood.
The Queen of South was born there in 1942. She came back to visit the home in 1955.
Christopher Dean told FOX13 he was also raised in this home, so he feels a special connection to Aretha Franklin.
Dean also says Ms. Franklin visited the house back in 1995.
“I was a baby back then. So, I was probably in the back of the house crying,” Dean said.
Now when he sees the house, he said he’s heartbroken.
“I would like people from the neighborhood to benefit from it you know. That’s a history lesson. That’s Memphis history right there,” Dean said.
FOX13 has learned LeMoyne-Owen College’s Community Development Corporation is working to restore the house.
Dean said he wants the house, “To show people and kids one person from this neighborhood can have an everlasting impact on the whole plant.”
