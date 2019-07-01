Man tells officers his car was stolen after being involved in deadly hit and run, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police have made an arrest in a deadly crash in Whitehaven.
The crash happened on Saturday morning around 3 a.m. Police said Leo Smith failed to yield the right of way to the motorcyclist on Airways Boulevard. The victim, who has not been named, was pronounced dead on the scene.
After the crash, Maurice fled from the scene. When he got home, he filed a police report saying his car had been stolen.
Later on, he admitted to police that he fled from the crash, according to court records.
Maurice is charged with Driving while License is Suspended, Failing to Yield to the Right of Way, False Offense Report, and Leaving the Scene of Accident Involving Death.
