0 Man thought he ran over bag of leaves, but actually ran over a person instead, investigators say

DESOTO CO, Miss. - The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department responded to the report of a man struck by a vehicle in Church Road, located the near the Bonne Terre subdivision.

According to deputies, the incident occurred on June 11, 2019 at 7:10 a.m.

The victim told deputies he was sleeping on the side of the street when he was hit by the vehicle.

The victim reported he had been living in the wooded area near an old construction road for the past few days.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

According to deputies, the victim was taken to Regional One by helicopter in critical condition.

It is reported that the location where the victim was struck was initially built during the subdivision’s construction.

It is described as ‘narrow,’ in ‘disrepair’ and ‘overgrown,’ but used as a shortcut to Church Road for some Bonne Terre residents.

According to deputies, when news broke about the alleged hit-and-run, one of the residents called the Sheriff’s Department and asked if he might be the possible driver.

Deputes reported that the man told them he used the old construction road that morning and hit a bag of leaves and large limb, but he did not know he might have hit a person.

It is reported the man returned to the scene with investigators, who confirmed it is a possibility he hit the victim.

According to detectives, the case is still under investigation, but no evidence has shown it was anything but an accident.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.