Man threatened to shoot employees at Memphis public safety building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police surrounded the city’s public safety building after a man threatened to shoot employees.
The City of Memphis Public Safety Building is located at 170 N. Main Street.
Police said the suspect made threats to shoot employees. He did not gain entry to the building, but it was placed on a brief lockdown.
The suspect was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado. Police said he was detained about an hour after the lockdown was lifted.
No injuries were reported.
