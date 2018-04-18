Man threatens to kill 'all people' in social media threat against Mid-South school

SENATOBIA, Miss. - Police are investigating threats of a school shooting in Senatobia, Mississippi.
Parents contacted FOX13 about the threats, which were posted on Facebook under the profile of David White. The posts threaten violence at both the middle and high school in Senatobia.
One posts reads “I am shooting up Senatobia high and Senatobia middle school tomorrow be on watch out…”
A second post threatened violence against African-Americans, and a third threatened everyone.
Parents told FOX13 the threats began Sunday.
Law enforcement is aware of the threats. They are being investigated by the Senatobia Police Department and the FBI, according to FOX13 sources.
The Tate County Sheriff's Department is providing extra patrols for the schools.
At some point, the man changed his profile picture on Facebook to an image of a gun.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
