0 Man threatens to kill child, sets girlfriend on fire before wild chase in Memphis and Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Memphis Police and Olive Branch Police have released new information after a wild series of events drew a massive chase between Memphis and north Mississippi.

Around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, a woman showed up at the Olive Branch Methodist Hospital with 2nd and 3rd-degree burns. Investigators said she was burned after gasoline was thrown on her in the Chateau Ridge subdivision.

Authorities said the man suspected of throwing the gasoline -- who officials said was her boyfriend -- drove away from the scene with a 3-year-old girl to Memphis, according to OPD Chief Don Gammage.

Officers also told FOX13 the child does not belong to the suspect. The child is the woman's aunt, according to officials.

Just minutes after the woman arrived at the hospital, officials with MPD told FOX13 Ridgeway Station officers were involved in a vehicle pursuit that started at Winchester and Riverdale around 3 a.m.

An officer was approached by a man occupying a white Cadillac. Officers said that man pulled up beside the officer and said he would kill a child that he had in his car if he couldn’t use a phone.

That’s when the officer attempted to approach the suspect’s car, but he quickly drove away.

The officer chased the suspect and conducted a traffic stop near Winchester and Kirby at the American Car Center – but the suspect drove away again.

He began traveling southbound on Lamar into Olive Branch.

Officials notified aviation authorities to help with the chase. Olive Branch PD, Southaven PD, and DeSoto County deputies were also notified.

Investigators said the suspect bailed out of his vehicle near Lafayette Drive and LaVay in Olive Branch. Officers said they found the child inside the car, and the child was unharmed.

After a foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody.

During the incident, the suspect rammed an MPD car, forcing the car to hit another MPD car. Both officers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

However, Mississippi authorities said the 3-year-old child was thrown from the vehicle just blocks from where he crashed into an MPD vehicle. It's unclear if the car was moving when the child was thrown.

That suspect was also involved in a domestic situation in Olive Branch before his contact with MPD.

The suspect was taken to Regional One after authorities said he reportedly admitted to taking narcotics before the incident. OPD officials said the suspect was injured and remains hospitalized.

The suspect has not been identified at this time. Police are still investigating the situation.

Mississippi officials said the suspect is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, (2) aggravated assault, arson, and kidnapping of a child in Olive Branch. He's also facing child endangerment and fleeing the scene in Memphis.

