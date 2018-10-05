Man threatens to kill girlfriend, leads police on high-speed chase in north Mississippi

DESOTO CO., Miss. - A Mississippi man led police on a high-speed chase Thursday after his girlfriend told officers he had assaulted her.
Southaven police said the man – who has not yet been identified – led officers on the high-speed chase that started at his home in Horn Lake and ended at the intersection of Tulane Road and Dean Road.
According to Southaven police, the man’s girlfriend told police he had been holding her at knife point and threatening to kill her.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis man convicted of carrying out paid murder of ‘high-ranking’ gang member
- Man beats up girlfriend after she catches him cheating, police say
- Woman found dead on bedroom floor by granddaughter, investigation underway
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
They went to the Wells Fargo Bank in Southaven, she went in to get money and was able to alert police.
When officers arrived, the man took off. Police used “stop sticks” to disable his vehicle.
Police took the man into custody.
We are working to find his name and the charges he’ll be facing.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}