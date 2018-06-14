  • Man threatens to kill victim during carjacking at Memphis gas station

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a violent carjacking at the Valero gas station on Highland early Monday morning.

    The victim told police he was approached by a man that told him, "get out the f***ing car before I kill you."

    Trending stories:

    Investigators said the victim got out of the car and ran inside the store.

    MPD told FOX13 the victim's 2001 Mercedes S500 went westbound on Park Avenue. Police then search the area, but was unable to locate the vehicle.

    Officers later found the victim's phone 100 yards west of the incident on Park Avenue.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man threatens to kill victim during carjacking at Memphis gas station

  • Headline Goes Here

    Appeals court considers woman's challenge to life sentence

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spacewalking astronauts set up TV cameras for arriving ships

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel wins the Canadian Grand Prix

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clint Bowyer wins rain-shortened race at Michigan