Man threatens to kill victim during carjacking at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a violent carjacking at the Valero gas station on Highland early Monday morning.
The victim told police he was approached by a man that told him, "get out the f***ing car before I kill you."
Investigators said the victim got out of the car and ran inside the store.
MPD told FOX13 the victim's 2001 Mercedes S500 went westbound on Park Avenue. Police then search the area, but was unable to locate the vehicle.
Officers later found the victim's phone 100 yards west of the incident on Park Avenue.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
