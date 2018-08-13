  • Man threatens to kill woman if she doesn't take him to Gamestop, police say

    A man is arrested after he threatened to kill a woman over a trip to the video game store. 

    Police said Kenneth Harvey wanted the victim to take him to a Gamestop and buy him some items.

    He then became angry and went a retrieved a black handgun. The woman told police she feared for her life during the terrifying encounter. 

    Police arrived on the scene and found a loaded handgun in the back of his truck. 

    Harvey was arrested. He is charged with Aggravated Assault to wit: Domestic Violence. 

