Man threatens to kill woman if she doesn't take him to Gamestop, police say

A man is arrested after he threatened to kill a woman over a trip to the video game store.
Police said Kenneth Harvey wanted the victim to take him to a Gamestop and buy him some items.
He then became angry and went a retrieved a black handgun. The woman told police she feared for her life during the terrifying encounter.
Police arrived on the scene and found a loaded handgun in the back of his truck.
Harvey was arrested. He is charged with Aggravated Assault to wit: Domestic Violence.
