Man threatens to stab someone on MATA bus, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to stab a man on a MATA bus. 

    Memphis police records said Ronald Meadows was arguing with a MATA bus driver on Wednesday.

    That's when a witness stepped in to defend the driver, police said. 

    FOX13 is told Meadows then threatened the witness and followed him off the bus while holding a large bowie knife. 

    After a short chase, the victim was able to flag down an officer who was driving by. 
    Meadows was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault. 
     

