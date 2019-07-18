Man threatens to stab someone on MATA bus, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to stab a man on a MATA bus.
Memphis police records said Ronald Meadows was arguing with a MATA bus driver on Wednesday.
That's when a witness stepped in to defend the driver, police said.
FOX13 is told Meadows then threatened the witness and followed him off the bus while holding a large bowie knife.
After a short chase, the victim was able to flag down an officer who was driving by.
Meadows was arrested and is charged with aggravated assault.
