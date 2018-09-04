Man too drunk to remember if he exposed himself to children, police say

Police arrested a man after he exposed himself to multiple children on a porch in Memphis, the arrest affidavit said.
Jasper Duncan is facing several charges including indecent exposure.
Police said he exposed himself to four children between the ages of six and two.
It happened around 7 p.m. on Monday in the 100 of Caldwell Avenue.
Duncan told police he was drinking and didn't remember exposing himself.
FOX13 learned Duncan was convicted of Rape in 1992 and has been on the sexual offender Registry since then.
