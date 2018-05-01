Man tried to kidnap child from school, police say

A man is in jail after police said he tried to kidnap a 10-year-old girl from school multiple times.
According to police, the Germanshire Elementary School received a call on April 13, 2018 from an unknown person. The man told the teacher that there would be a change in how the child is picked up from school.
The caller then gave a phone number that did not match with the number he called on. The suspect told the school the victim's uncle would be picking up the child.
The girl's teacher stopped the student and asked if her uncle ever picks her up, she said he does not. The victim's mother came up the school and said her uncle does not have permission to pick up the child.
According to police, the mom called the phone number and Tavius Woods answered the phone. Woods is not the uncle of the victim, police said.
Woods was arrested on April 30 on an attempted especially aggravated kidnappings.
