0 Man tried to lure kids who were playing outside in Memphis neighborhood into his van, father says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man driving a white van who approached three kids in Nutbush and asked them to get inside his vehicle.

FOX13 spoke with a parent, Kyle Latham, who said he was inside his house while his children were playing with the neighbors outside.

Latham was surprised the man had the nerve to approach the children in broad daylight.

“I don’t understand why someone would be that bold,” Latham said.

Latham said he thought his daughter would be safe because she was with an 11 and 6-year-old, and it was still daylight.

Now, he said he won’t let her out of his sight.

“They won’t be playing outside in the front anymore without anyone out there with them,” said Latham.

The man inside the van approached his 4-year-old daughter and two other kids near Castle Drive.

Latham said, “It wasn’t something I ever expected to happen – especially right outside my door.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

One of the parents captured the suspect on his surveillance camera driving off. The parent called police and filled out a report.

Latham decided to post the picture on Facebook to warn others.

“I just wish people would not do stuff like this, get your life together,” said Latham.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.