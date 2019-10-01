Man tries to cover up affair by lying about carjacking to police, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police said a man lied about a carjacking to cover up an affair.
Anthony Thomas called 911 and said he had been carjacked by two men on Barksdale Street.
But when police ran his plates, they discovered his car was towed hours before his reported carjacking.
When officers confronted him with that information, he admitted he was lying about the attack, and he was trying to keep his affair quiet from his wife, police said.
Thomas is charged with False Reports.
