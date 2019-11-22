0 Man tries to kidnap teen outside her home after school, mother says

HORN LAKE, Miss. - A mother from Horn Lake is warning parents about a man who tried to kidnap her daughter.

Horn Lake Police said the man tried to grab the 16-year-old when she was walking to her house off Cornrail Circle on November 13.

Angela Pannell said her daughter told her, “He grabbed me, and I fought, Mama, I fought.”

“I said, ‘Oh my god! Someone put their hands on you,’” Pannell told FOX13.

She said her 16-year-old was riding the bus after school when she noticed a car following them. When her daughter got off the bus the car was in front of her home off Conrail Circle.

“Before she could even get the door unlocked, he grabbed her and tried to drag her back to her car,” said Pannell.

Pannell said two other students from Horn Lake High School fought the man off. She said the most disturbing part is the man claimed he was at the home to work on maintenance.

“He could’ve taken her away. I mean she could’ve been anywhere at this time. I wouldn’t have known where she was,” Pannell said.

Pannell called the police. She wants to warn parents that the man is still out there.

“You picked the wrong child on the wrong day because this mother is not going to let you take my child with nothing being done about it,” Pannell told FOX13.

Horn Lake Police said they weren’t given a detailed description of the suspect but have stepped up patrols in the area.

The mother described the man responsible as a middle-aged white man wearing a black long sleeve pullover shirt and jeans. She said he had stringy shoulder-length hair.



