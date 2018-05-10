  • Man tries to rob Family Dollar, manager thwarts plans

    Memphis police are asking for help to find a man they said tried to rob a Family Dollar. 

    According to the police, a man entered the business on the 200 block of North Cleveland Street wearing a mask. He also implied that he had a weapon, MPD said. 

    The would-be robber tried to force a manager to open the safe, but she was able to escape. 

