Man tries to sell car on Facebook, shot by person test driving, police say

HERNANDO, Miss. - Hernando police are asking for help to find a shooter after he met someone who was trying to sell a car on Facebook.
Police said the victim took to Facebook to sell his Infinity G35 on Facebook when he met the buyer who wanted to test drive it.
During that test drive, the victim exited the vehicle, approached the driver’s side and was shot multiple times by the man before running to the nearest residence.
The victim is in stable condition.
