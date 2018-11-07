Man tries to shoot victim, stabs him at least 9 times, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a man who said is responsible for shooting at a man and then stabbing him several times.
The victim was on the 1100 block of Englewood and was locking up a gate when Harry Day, who he has had an ongoing fight with, came up to him.
Day got out of his car, pulled a handgun and started shooting. The victim ran away and tried to escape by driving away.
But, before he could shut the door, Day grabbed him and started to brutally stabbing him, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and was able to identify Day as the man who attacked him.
Day is charged with Criminal Attempt: First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment and several others.
