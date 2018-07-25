0 Man trying to get to hospital for birth of grandchild carjacked at Kroger gas station

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A man was carjacked while pumping gas outside a Kroger in Collierville.

According to police, the victim was at the Kroger “fuel island” on South Houston Levee Road around 10 p.m. Monday.

The victim told MPD after he finished pumping gas for his gray 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, a man wearing all black clothing approached him.

The man, described by police as black and 18-to-20 years old, produced a pistol and demanded the victim’s wallet and keys.

Dan Utley said it was just supposed to be a quick stop at the gas station.

He was headed to the hospital for the birth of his granddaughter. Utley’s mother-in-law and daughter were inside the Kroger store.

“They were buying flowers for the event,” Utley said. “I told them to get to the front quickly. They thought either Dan is hollering because the baby is coming or they’re robbing the store.”

It was neither.

Utley said the man asked him if he had a lighter. He said he didn’t, and the man pulled out a gun.

“I can’t believe this is happening. I know the car is about to be taken and not my life,” Utley said. “So, I guess in hindsight I’m glad the car was taken and not my life.”

People were filling up at the gas station Tuesday night. They said they will continue to do so.

“You can’t have fear. You can’t let these thugs run you out,” one woman said.

Utley’s family said they are celebrating two lives today.

Police said the suspect took the keys and got into the victim’s car, last seen heading south on Houston Levee Road toward Highway 385.

The victim was not injured in the incident, according to MPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

