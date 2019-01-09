Man trying to sell shoes on Facebook shot and killed

One man is dead and another is in jail after a deadly robbery in Memphis, police said.
Police started a homicide investigation on January 5 after Matthew Taylor was shot and killed in his car.
A witness, who was in the front seat of the car where the victim was killed, told police the two met with a man to sell him some shoes. Taylor posted the ad on Facebook Marketplace.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 man hospitalized after shooting on major Memphis interstate
- Man found dead inside car in parking lot of Memphis business
- Report: R. Kelly being investigated by Atlanta-area DA after docuseries abuse allegations
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The suspect who at the time, the victims only knew as 'Tay' met them on the 6200 block of Arborwoods Drive.
When Tay showed up, he pulled a gun and told the victim to give him his gun which was in the car. That is when the suspect started shooting.
After killing him, he grabbed the victim's gun and then ran away, police said.
Police were able to identify the suspect, Montavious Farmer through Facebook. He was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder to wit in the perpetration of a robbery, and especially aggravated robbery.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}