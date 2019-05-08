Man trying to set house on fire leads to shots fired call in Memphis neighborhood, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after he tried to set a house on fire in Whitehaven.
The incident happened on the 100 block of E Fairway Avenue on Tuesday evening.
According to police, one man was taken into custody and no one was hurt.
The suspect tried to catch the house on fire, police said. Memphis Fire Department was also on the scene.
Police said a woman from inside the house called and said the father of her children was talking crazy and was armed.
As officers pulled up, they heard a shot fired from inside the house. He was arrested.
The fire was mainly smoke that was coming from the stove, police said.
