Man turns himself in after accidentally shooting another man in the face, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Investigators said a Memphis man turned himself in after he accidentally shot another man in the face.
Police responded to a shooting call at Regional One on Tuesday. The victim was dropped off at the hospital by two men.
MPD told FOX13 the victim was in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to the face. That victim was later upgraded to stable condition.
Officers determined the shooting happened in the 1100 block of S. White Station Rd.
Wednesday, police said Marquez Bush came to the Mt Moriah station at his own free will.
He then gave a typed statement that said he was breaking down his gun when it accidentally went off and shot the victim in the face.
Bush was charged and taken to 201 Poplar.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 1 killed, 1 in critical after shooting near St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis
- Cordova teen charged in two separate 2018 murders, held on $4 million bond
- Tennessee man accused of dipping testicles in customer's salsa before online delivery
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}