0 ‘Man Up' fellowship to bring more black men into classrooms

A local principal is looking to bring more black men into classrooms through a fellowship.

Less than two percent of America’s teachers are black men. In Memphis, a city that's 65 percent black, those numbers are troubling for some.

“Each role, each school I’ve worked at, each district was always underrepresented when it came to having teachers of color,” said Dr. Patrick Washington.

Dr. Washington is the founding principal at Promise Academy Spring Hill.

He's looking to expand his reach beyond his school through “Man Up,” a fellowship program he created, intended to bring more African American men behind the teacher's desk.

“It only made sense to start a program to present this as a viable option,” Washington said.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, having one black teacher in third through fifth grades reduced a black student’s chance of dropping out by 29 percent.

This year, Man Up will help 10 men get their master's degrees through the Relay School of Education.

To qualify, candidates need a bachelor’s degree, and at least a 2.75 GPA.

Once qualified, the program will add on a $5,000 stipend for up to three years.

"Our goal is that these men will continue to grow, improve their skills and by the end of that third year, they should be able to position themselves to get results,” Washington said.

In a city like Memphis, Washington believes having black men as teachers is essential.

“It’s a personal responsibility. It is to whom much is given, much is required,” he explained.

Man Up will host its “National Signing Day” on Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. at Crosstown Concourse. It will replicate the signing day athletes experience when signing with colleges.

Visit the fellowship’s website for more information.

