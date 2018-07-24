0 Man upset over not being selected as best man goes on tirade, deputies said

Shelby County Deputies arrested a man after they said he banged on the window of a house in Munford and then attacked a man.

The arrest affidavit said James K. Huddleson, 26, was upset because he was not selected as the best man for a wedding, deputies said. He then began drinking heavily and wandered around the neighborhood.

At some point in the night, he started banging on the window of a home on the 1500 block of Far Drive.

Huddleson yelled 'You have a bad b**** in there," and tried to remove a screen door. He also threatened the family inside by saying "You're going to get popped."

The husband came up with a plan to get his wife and daughter out of the home. He got them inside their car and when he opened the garage door, they would drive away.

However, when the garage door went up, the suspect came inside and got into a fight with the husband.

The victim was able to remove Huddleson from the garage and the two started fighting on the ground.

Huddleson hit the victim several times before deputies arrived to arrest the suspect.

Deputies tried to arrest the man, but Huddleson kept reaching towards one of the deputy's belt.

That is when the deputy hit the suspect in the nose and caused him to bleed.

Eventually, the suspect was placed in handcuffs and told officers about him not being the best man at the wedding.

There is no clear connection between the family and the suspect in the arrest affidavit.

James Huddleson was arrested and charged with two counts of Assault, Aggravated Burglary, and Resisting Official Detention.

