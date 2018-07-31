  • Man waiting to be taken into custody escapes from 201 Poplar, court records say

    FOX13 is working to learn how he was caught, LIVE on GMM. 

    A suspect who was in court for violating a protective order was able to escape from a courtroom. 

    Court records said Devonte Blaine, 24, was ordered by a judge to be taken into custody after his arraignment. 

    He was placed behind the containment wall, which is where suspects wait to be taken into custody. 

    At some point, he climbed over the wall and ran away. While he was fleeing, he slammed into a woman who was walking into 201 Poplar. 

    He was on the run but was eventually taken into custody. 

