Man walking down the street robbed, kidnapped by 3 men, police say

Memphis police arrested a man after detectives said he helped rob and kidnap a man walking from the store.
Detectives wrote in the arrest affidavit that the victim was on the 400 block of Malvern Street when the attack started. Three men came up to him and one pistol-whipped him. They demanded his stuff and then took him back to his apartment at gunpoint.
They then stole his TV, cash and other personal items. They then went to an ATM and forced him to withdraw cash.
Through the investigation, officers were able to identify Michael Moore as a subject. He was arrested and charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery.
