Man walking down the street shot by 4 people

A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Raleigh.
At 12:58am Officers responded to an Aggravated Assault at 3491 Naylor St.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 21, 2018
The victim was shot by 4 suspects in a white 4-dr veh while he walked on Yale. 3 of the suspects wore white t-shirts.
Shots were also exchanged at the victim's nearby residence.
He was xported critical.
The victim was shot when he was walking on Yale. Four people drove up to him, and he was shot.
Trending stories:
- Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old MS girl
- 16 patients died unnecessarily at Memphis VA hospital, report says
- Wife shoots, kills woman after finding her with husband, sources say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you LIVE on GMM.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}