  • Man walking down the street shot by 4 people

    Updated:

    A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in Raleigh. 

    The victim was shot when he was walking on Yale. Four people drove up to him, and he was shot. 

    Trending stories:

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will update you LIVE on GMM.  

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man walking down the street shot by 4 people

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sewer line issues gives Mid-South family major problems