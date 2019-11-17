  • Man walks out with a laptop, police say

    By: Emily Kronenberger

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police ask the public's help to locate a man who stole a laptop.

    Video Surveillance captured the alleged suspect on Nov. 12 at the Cash America Pawn on S. Third St. near E. Belz Blvd.

    He went into the store, picked up a Hewlett Packard laptop computer on display and left the store without paying, police said. 

    Police said if you recognize the man to call 901-636-4875. 

