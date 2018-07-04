  • Man wanted after aggravated robbery in South Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 400 block of South Parkway on June 19th.

    Police say three unknown people robbed a victim at gunpoint, taking various items from the scene.

    One suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Telford, a warrant has been issued for his arrest. 

    Pictures show distinctive tattoos on his face and neck.

    If you have any information on Telford’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
     

