Man wanted after aggravated robbery in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to an aggravated robbery in the 400 block of South Parkway on June 19th.
Police say three unknown people robbed a victim at gunpoint, taking various items from the scene.
Trending stories:
- Firearms over fireworks: The dangers of shooting guns on the Fourth of July
- Memphis man accused of stabbing 9 people, killing 3-year-old in Idaho has lengthy criminal record
- List of firework shows for the Fourth of July in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
One suspect has been identified as 27-year-old Anthony Telford, a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Pictures show distinctive tattoos on his face and neck.
If you have any information on Telford’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}