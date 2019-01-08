0 Man wanted by local police, accused of beating man to death with hammer

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - Helena West Helena police are searching for a man who they said is responsible for killing a man in late November – just one day before Thanksgiving.

Police told FOX13 the suspects invaded a home and brutally beat the man to death with a hammer and injured two others.

Helena West Helena detectives said what they located in this home the day before Thanksgiving still haunts them.

Detective Wesley Smith said Tyrone Shephard, Hakeem Williams, and Cortez Banks are in jail for the homicide.

However, Smith said there is still one more arrest to be made. Police are still looking for Melvin Jefferson.

“We are still looking for one suspect Mr. Melvin Jefferson III who is considered to be armed and dangerous. His last known whereabouts are in the Memphis area,” Smith said.

Police said the suspects also beat, stabbed and tortured two other men.

One of the men managed to escape.

“He saw an opening and he is lucky to be alive because of what he did,” Smith said.

Smith said Jefferson’s ties to Memphis are strong. Police advised that no one should approach him.

“The magnitude of the act that was carried out on Memphis and Georgia street would lead me to believe this is not someone you would take lightly,” Smith said.

Two of the suspects are in the custody of the Philips County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the suspects is locked up in 201 Poplar for an unrelated charge.

