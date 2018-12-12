Man wanted by police for armed robbery at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a Memphis gas station armed with a gun.
Investigators said the incident happened Monday around 9 p.m. at the Circle K on South Highland Street.
A man armed with a black handgun, wearing a black hoodie and bandana over his face, walked through the front door and pointed the gun at the clerk.
Police said the man grabbed an unknown amount of cash from the register and ran from the store.
FOX13 discovered there have been 53 robberies in the last 90 days in a two-mile radius of the gas station, in addition to the more than 1,500 calls to MPD.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
