  • Man wanted by police for shooting, killing Arkansas officer

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - The West Memphis Police Department have issued a warrant out for the arrest of the shooting and killing of Arkansas officer Oliver Johnson. 

    Geroge Henderson, 22, is the man wanted by police. 

    Johnson was a Forrest City Police Officer who lived in the Meadows Apartments in West Memphis. Johnson was struck when a bullet from an altercation outside in a parking lot entered his residence.

    Henderson was involved in the altercation outside, which resulted in the shots being fired.

    Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Henderson is asked to contact the Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444 or the West Memphis Police Department 870-735-1210.

