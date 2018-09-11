Man wanted for 2 murders caught by task force in Memphis

A man wanted for the murders of two people was caught by police in Shelby County Monday.
A task force located Marcus Collins, 29, who was wanted on two first-degree murder warrants out of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
Collins is accused of murdering Brionna Belcher and Jonathan Harris in Arkansas.
According to Shelby County police, the task force was assisted by the MPD Multi-Agency Gang Unit, Shelby County SWAT Team and K-9.
Police said the task force found Collins hiding behind a freezer in the garage of a home in the 5400 block of Stephen Forest Road.
Collins was taken into custody and transported to the Shelby Co. Jail, where he awaits extradition.
