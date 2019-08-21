Man wanted for 2015 Memphis murder arrested in Mexico, DOJ says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man wanted for a 2015 Memphis murder was arrested in Mexico, according to the United States Department of Justice.
According to U.S. Marshals, the original robbery and shooting happened at Zorro Market at 7900 block of East Shelby Drive near Hacks Cross Road on June 11, 2015.
Deputies said witnesses who found Khaled Khayat’s body said the robbery and shooting happened around 11 p.m.
One of the suspects apparently ordered pizza as a setup for the robbery, investigators said.
Khayat was shot several times in the head and back, according to officials.
Investigators said Marico Vales 25, Antonio K. Jones 46, and Christian Hall, 23 were identified as the suspects through surveillance video and witness testimony on charges of first-degree murder and robbery.
On August 20, Mexican authorities were directed by investigators with the U.S. Marshals to Christian Hall where he was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery.
