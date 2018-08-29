Man wanted for aggravated assault at Memphis gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to an aggravated assault in the 2400 block of Chelsea in Hollywood.
A store clerk told police that a frequent customer came to her window to pay for merchandise.
The man got upset about the amount of change that he thought he should get back.
Once the suspect left the store, he grabbed a gun from his wristband and pointed it at the clerk while cursing at her.
The man then fled the scene in a black vehicle, possibly a Jaguar. The suspect was last seen wearing a black tank top, red shorts, with red and black sneakers and a low haircut.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
