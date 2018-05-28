Man wanted for attacking MPD officer, police say

Memphis police issued a warrant for a man they said assaulted an MPD officer.
According to the MPD Facebook page, Antonio Tibbs is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a weapon and evading arrest.
Trending stories:
- Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party in Lakeland
- Man critically injured, two others transported to hospital after shooting
- 15-year-old girl missing since Tuesday found
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}