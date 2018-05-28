  • Man wanted for attacking MPD officer, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police issued a warrant for a man they said assaulted an MPD officer. 

    According to the MPD Facebook page, Antonio Tibbs is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Possession of a weapon and evading arrest. 

