Man wanted for carjacking at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for the man responsible for a carjacking at a gas station.
Investigators told FOX13 it happened at a Dee’s Oil in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue.
But police said the suspect and victim knew each other – and the victim owed the suspect money.
FOX13’s Tony Atkins breaks down the moments that led up to the carjacking – on FOX13 News at 9.
