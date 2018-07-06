  • Man wanted for carjacking at gas station

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for the man responsible for a carjacking at a gas station. 

    Investigators told FOX13 it happened at a Dee’s Oil in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. 

    But police said the suspect and victim knew each other – and the victim owed the suspect money. 

    FOX13’s Tony Atkins breaks down the moments that led up to the carjacking – on FOX13 News at 9.

