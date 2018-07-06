Man wanted for carjacking borrowed vehicle at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are looking for the man responsible for a carjacking at a gas station.
Investigators told FOX13 it happened at a Dee’s Oil in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue.
But police said the suspect and victim knew each other – and the victim owed the suspect money.
The only problem was that the car the victim was driving wasn’t his. The victim had borrowed that vehicle.
The incident was reported just after midnight Wednesday.
The victim was held at gunpoint until the suspect drove off with the vehicle down Lamar Avenue.
After that, the victim and the car’s owner contacted the suspect to arrange an exchange to get the car back.
However, the suspect never showed up.
Police said the suspect and car are still missing.
The stolen vehicle had a Tennessee license plate (P12-91L).
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
