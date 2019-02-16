Man wanted for double murder in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are searching for a suspect after investigators say two men were shot and killed while standing in the front yard.
MPD responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of S. Lloyd Circle back in May 2018.
ORIGINAL STORY: 2 people dead following shooting in Nutbush area, victims identified
Police said two men were shot on the scene. Victims Ricardo Mendieta, 48, and Antonio Villarreal, 57, were standing in the front yard when they were shot and killed.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Alejandre Rosales, 31.
A second-degree murder warrant has been issued for Rosales.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rosales, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
