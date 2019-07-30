Man wanted for Memphis murder caught after speeding on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A murder suspect from Mississippi is behind bars after being caught by Memphis police officers looking for aggressive driving and violent road rage.
Deshaun Tate is charged in connection with a murder in Whitehaven outside a nightclub.
On July 27, officers stopped Tate for speeding, going 76 miles-per-hour on I-240 south near Bill Morris Parkway.
“The person was evasive, said he did not know his birth date, did not know his social security number and gave a false name,” said MPD deputy chief Samuel Hines.
Officers eventually learned Tate was wanted for the April unsolved murder of Lacey Odom, who was shot to death outside a nightclub.
The heavy police presence on the roads have stopped more than just Tate.
According to MPD crime data, because of Operation Grizzly Bear and Safe Travel, law enforcement made more than 80 arrests for various crimes; confiscated three weapons; and wrote 2,000 citations after making dozens of stops.
“We are solving some of the complaints from the citizens about the aggressive driving, and overall we want to make sure there are no shootings on the interstate and make the community safe overall,” Hines said.
