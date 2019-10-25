Man wanted for murder in Texas captured in Memphis neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A wanted fugitive from Texas has been captured in Memphis.
Thursday the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force along with the Multi Agency Gang Unit captured 19-year-old Cedrick Duckett.
Duckett was wanted for allegedly shooting and killing Anthony Tennon in Arlington, TX, on Oct. 15.
He was found in the 950 block of Leon Place in North Memphis.
Initially, the fugitive refused to surrender.
Investigators were able to see him through a window and could tell that he was armed with a rifle.
Luckily, Duckett ended up surrendering without incident.
Three firearms were found at the scene.
Duckett was taken to the Shelby County Jail to await extradition.
